OIC, Tashkent Discuss Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan


11/25/2023 4:06:00 AM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Uzbekistan have stressed the need for coordination and cooperation on alleviating the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.

The two sides also agreed to pursue constructive dialogue with the interim Afghan government on various issues stipulated in OIC resolutions on Afghanistan, the Islamic bloc said in a statement.

On Friday, OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tarig Ali Bakheet met Ismatulla Ergashev, Uzbekistan's special envoy.

At the meeting in Tashkent, the diplomats discussed efforts of OIC and Uzbekistan to support the Afghan people in light of resolutions issued by the Council of Foreign Ministers.

