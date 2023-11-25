Canada, EU To Jointly Support Ukraine - Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union and Canada vowed joint support for Ukraine and pledged to work toward achieving a lasting and just peace for the nation.

That's according to a joint statement signed following the Canada-EU summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Our support to Ukraine is steadfast. We share an unequivocal condemnation of Russia's ongoing war of aggression and our unwavering commitment to Ukraine including a just and sustainable peace based on international law, Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," the statement says.

It is noted that Canada and the EU "will continue our intensified diplomatic outreach efforts and cooperation with Ukraine and other countries to ensure the widest possible international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace and the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula."

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, will work to address Ukraine's immediate military and defence needs and ensure Ukraine has the long-term security commitments needed, while it pursues its Euro-Atlantic integration," the statement reads.

The European Union and Canada also promised to continue providing Ukraine with "military, humanitarian, economic and financial support, and facilitate trade, private investment, and will prioritize recovery and reconstruction."

As reported, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada has already provided almost $2 billion in defense aid to the embattled nation.