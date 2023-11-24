Another 45 War-Affected Ukrainians Evacuated To Europe For Treatment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 45 Ukrainians who were injured in the war have been sent to foreign clinics in Europe for treatment and rehabilitation.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Health , Ukrinform reports.

"This week, 24 patients were evacuated to Austria, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Spain. The group of evacuees includes patients with injuries, in particular from Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhzhia. The group also includes an injured woman who suffered with her family as a result of a rocket attack. Her child was also injured, and her husband, unfortunately, died. In addition, the group includes cancer patients from Kyiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kharkiv. Another 21 patients have been evacuated this week for treatment and rehabilitation in Latvia under the country's government program," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Health reminded that adults and children with severe injuries, burns and diseases requiring specialized and emergency medical care are subject to evacuation.

Since the beginning of the war, the Ministry of Health and the European Commission, with the support of the WHO, the Polish government and many international partners, have managed to evacuate 4,060 Ukrainians from different cities of Ukraine to foreign clinics by specialized medical transport.



























As reported, according to the Ministry of Health, over the 20 months of war, Russia has damaged 1468 medical facilities in Ukraine, and destroyed 193.