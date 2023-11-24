More Former Refugees Returning To Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Return of former
refugees to Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli continues in accordance
with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, Trend reports.
Another group of returning citizens (25 families of 72 persons)
departed to Fuzuli from Gobu Park 3 apartment complex (Garadagh
district of Baku city).
The families in Fuzuli were met by the employees of the State
Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons
Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan and the special representation of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories
liberated from Armenian occupation (except Shusha district)
included in the Garabagh economic region.
Having met their compatriots already settled in Fuzuli, the
former refugees shared with them the joy of returning home.
