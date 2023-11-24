More Former Refugees Returning To Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Return of former refugees to Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli continues in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Another group of returning citizens (25 families of 72 persons) departed to Fuzuli from Gobu Park 3 apartment complex (Garadagh district of Baku city).

The families in Fuzuli were met by the employees of the State Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan and the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation (except Shusha district) included in the Garabagh economic region.

Having met their compatriots already settled in Fuzuli, the former refugees shared with them the joy of returning home.