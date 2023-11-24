Kazakhstan Intends To Make Big Contribution To Food Security - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan seeks
to make a meaningful contribution to food security, said Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the first
summit of heads of state participants of the UN Special Program for
the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that within SPECA there is great
potential in the field of industrial cooperation.
"Combining the skills and efforts of our machine-building
enterprises in the creation and production of unique samples of
machinery and equipment for energy, transportation and logistics,
agriculture, and water management appears promising in this regard.
I am certain that implementing large-scale projects in the
production sector on a parity basis will boost the region's states'
worldwide competitiveness," he emphasized.
In his words, over the past five years, Kazakhstan has doubled
the volume of agricultural production and now exports it to more
than 80 countries.
"We intend to work in this direction with SPECA countries. A
special focus should be directed toward the development of
mechanisms to promote investment collaboration among SPECA
countries. In this regard, the establishment of the SPECA Trust
Fund under the auspices of the United Nations to encourage economic
development and integration appears to be particularly relevant.
Given the significance of this program, Kazakhstan is willing to
provide a financial contribution to this fund," Tokayev added.
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.