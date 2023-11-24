Kazakhstan Intends To Make Big Contribution To Food Security - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan seeks to make a meaningful contribution to food security, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the first summit of heads of state participants of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that within SPECA there is great potential in the field of industrial cooperation.

"Combining the skills and efforts of our machine-building enterprises in the creation and production of unique samples of machinery and equipment for energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture, and water management appears promising in this regard. I am certain that implementing large-scale projects in the production sector on a parity basis will boost the region's states' worldwide competitiveness," he emphasized.

In his words, over the past five years, Kazakhstan has doubled the volume of agricultural production and now exports it to more than 80 countries.

"We intend to work in this direction with SPECA countries. A special focus should be directed toward the development of mechanisms to promote investment collaboration among SPECA countries. In this regard, the establishment of the SPECA Trust Fund under the auspices of the United Nations to encourage economic development and integration appears to be particularly relevant. Given the significance of this program, Kazakhstan is willing to provide a financial contribution to this fund," Tokayev added.