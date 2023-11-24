Al Arabi Beat Sharjah To Reach Semi-Finals In Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Al Arabi SC stormed into the semi-finals of the 26th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship after beating Sharjah SC in their last group match in Kuwait yesterday.
Needing a win to enter the semis, Al Arabi displayed a brilliant performance to claim a 28-23 victory in the crucial match.
Al Gharafa, the other Qatar side featuring in the tournament, went out of the semis race after losing their first two group games.
