(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Precious Pearls Add Unique Lustre to Titan Watches Festive Collection







Raga Power Pearls is a Game-Changer Combining Gem-Setting Expertise with Fine Watchmaking

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Shaking up conventional watchmaking codes, Titan Watches has dropped a one-of-a-kind collection just in time for the festive season celebrating precious real pearls in all their glory.

With the absolute jewellery classic currently making a comeback and showing a whole and new and contemporary side on global celebrities and runways, Raga Power Pearls reinterprets this fashion trend giving it a modern, fashion-forward 'Raga' spin.

Designed for the modern woman who covets femininity and uses it as a strength, each exceptional creation in the collection combines gem-setting expertise with Titan's watchmaking prowess.





“Raga Power Pearls is a game-changer when it comes to jewellery-inspired watchmaking because this is the first time where real cultured pearls have been used across the real estate of a watch. Using real pearls and mother-of-pearl in different hues and patterns including mosaic, not to mention on the dials and creatively integrated into straps and even floating pearls for a more playful look, each timepiece in the collection is exquisitely accentuated to break the monotony of conventional festive accessorizing,” said Aditya Kejriwal, Marketing Head, Titan International Business.

For added style, the metal components of the strap are intricately embossed with a dotted finish, while the bracelets offered include a choice of delicate bands, circular and semi-circular links and mosaic patterned mother of pearl designs giving the range an ethereal, aesthetic appeal.

“Raga Power Pearls embodies a growing trend for pearl accessories that are increasingly unconventional but just as precious, natural, and eternally elegant as a classic and versatile string of pearls. Intricate designs add delicacy and style to your wrist whilst highlighting femininity making them a perfect gift for today's strong, modern woman,” he added.





The attention to detail transcends to the packaging as well, with each watch encased in a beautiful pink and gold coloured iridescent box inspired by the mighty pearl.



There is also a festive offer where customers will get AED 100 off on purchases above AED 300.

Titan retail outlets can be found at leading malls across the UAE. You can also purchase the Titan Raga Power Pearls collection at select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorized retailers.

