India-Jordan Business Forum Strengthens Ties, Explores New Joint Ventures

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The embassy of India in Amman held the“India-Jordan Business Forum (IJBF) - 2.0” meeting on Thursday with the participation of business groups in Jordan, including Prestige for Export & Import, Manaseer Group, Jordan India Fertiliser Company, Nuqul Group, Abu Ghallous Bros, Nirvana Tourism, Nabil Food Products Co., United Creations, Menacom Group, among others.



The IJBF aims to facilitate higher trade between India and Jordan, coordinate with chambers and trade bodies in India to establish stronger connection with players in the Jordanian private sector, forge new partnerships, as well as explore and promote joint ventures, according to an embassy statement.



Anwar Haleem, ambassador of India to Jordan highlighted the growing bilateral trade between the two countries, which has gone up from $ 1.6 billion in 2018-2019 to $ 4.4 billion in 2022-2023, with India becoming Jordan's 4th largest trading partner.



The ambassador urged Jordanian and Indian businessmen to explore partnerships in new sectors and focus on strengthening, enhancing and expanding Jordan-India investment and trade ties. He also stressed upon the need of investment in technology, as it is currently the guiding force of economy, highlighting fields such as data processing, artificial intelligence, robotics, agriculture nanotechnology and green technology, the statement said.

The forum discussed ways to further bolster business between India and Jordan by conducting sectorial meetings, mobilising participation of private companies in exhibitions, both in India and Jordan.



Moreover, the forum highlighted cooperation in important sectors like the fertiliser industry, drugs and pharmaceuticals, ceramics and related products, food and agriculture, among others.



The meeting was followed by an open interactive session on investment opportunities in India.



