Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Authorities Allocate UAH 12.5M To Build Up Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of UAH 12.5 million has been allocated from the regional budget to build up air defenses in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
The relevant statement was made by Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Head Svitlana Onyshchuk in an interview with Ukrinform, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“... Separately, we were working on the protection of our region against missile strikes and the development of air defenses. For this purpose, a total of UAH 12.5 million had been allocated from the regional budget. At the instruction of the President of Ukraine, 30 firing points were created,” Onyshchuk told.
In her words, regional authorities continue working on the protection against enemy attacks.
“Our air defenses will have about 50 firing points,” Onyshchuk added.
A reminder that, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the strengthening of air defenses is the best strategic investment in Ukraine's security.
