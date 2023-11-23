Azerbaijani FM Meets With Executive Secretary Of UN Economic Commission For Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tatyana
Molchan, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for
Europe (UNECE), who is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of
the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA)
week, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that at the meeting, the
cooperation agenda and perspectives of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and UNECE were discussed, as well as Azerbaijan's
relations with Central Asia, including SPECA, and the possible role
of UNECE in this context.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the environment, energy,
urban planning, etc. included in the scope of UNECE and emphasized
that it is important to increase joint efforts in these directions.
He pointed out that since the foundation of SPECA, Azerbaijan has
actively contributed to the activities within the framework of this
platform, and in this direction, the existence of tripartite
cooperation formats with the countries of Central Asia gives a
greater impetus to the implementation of joint successful
projects.
The existence of a useful cooperation agenda in the fields was
noted with satisfaction. In particular, the importance of existing
initiatives and projects in the field of development of regional
transport and communication lines, as well as expansion of the
opportunities of the Middle Corridor, was emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the efforts of Azerbaijan
in the direction of strengthening cooperation within the framework
of this platform, as well as expanding the bilateral, regional and
international relations of SPECA countries, and noted that the
SPECA Summit, which will take place within the SPECA week held in
Baku, is one of the important results of these efforts. did.
Executive Secretary T. Molchan noted that Azerbaijan's efforts
to transform SPECA into a platform in line with the challenges of
the modern era during its chairmanship are commendable. In this
direction, hope was expressed that the SPECA Summit to be held in
Baku the next day will play an important role in strengthening
cooperation within the framework of the Program against the
background of regional and international challenges.
During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues
of mutual interest.
