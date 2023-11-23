Azerbaijani FM Meets With Executive Secretary Of UN Economic Commission For Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tatyana Molchan, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), who is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) week, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that at the meeting, the cooperation agenda and perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNECE were discussed, as well as Azerbaijan's relations with Central Asia, including SPECA, and the possible role of UNECE in this context.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the environment, energy, urban planning, etc. included in the scope of UNECE and emphasized that it is important to increase joint efforts in these directions. He pointed out that since the foundation of SPECA, Azerbaijan has actively contributed to the activities within the framework of this platform, and in this direction, the existence of tripartite cooperation formats with the countries of Central Asia gives a greater impetus to the implementation of joint successful projects.

The existence of a useful cooperation agenda in the fields was noted with satisfaction. In particular, the importance of existing initiatives and projects in the field of development of regional transport and communication lines, as well as expansion of the opportunities of the Middle Corridor, was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the efforts of Azerbaijan in the direction of strengthening cooperation within the framework of this platform, as well as expanding the bilateral, regional and international relations of SPECA countries, and noted that the SPECA Summit, which will take place within the SPECA week held in Baku, is one of the important results of these efforts. did.

Executive Secretary T. Molchan noted that Azerbaijan's efforts to transform SPECA into a platform in line with the challenges of the modern era during its chairmanship are commendable. In this direction, hope was expressed that the SPECA Summit to be held in Baku the next day will play an important role in strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Program against the background of regional and international challenges.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.