New Balance Unveils the Future of Running with the Fresh Foam 1080v13

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, November 23, 2023: New Balance, a brand synonymous with running excellence, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation in running footwear - the Fresh Foam 1080v13. This cutting-edge running shoe builds upon the rich heritage of New Balance running and showcases the brand's dedication to innovation and craftsmanship.



The Fresh Foam 1080v13 embodies the essence of New Balance, allowing runners to "Run Their Way" - whether it's for a morning jog, a sprint to the finish line, or just running errands around town. This versatile shoe is set to redefine the running experience for athletes and enthusiasts alike.



Key Features of the Fresh Foam 1080v13 include:



New Fresh Foam X Experience:

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and informed by groundbreaking research and development from the New Balance Sports Research Lab, the Fresh Foam 1080v13 features a brand-new outsole design. This design enhances forefoot stiffness, providing an improved rocker profile for a seamless transition with each stride. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to a smoother, more efficient run.



Supremely Soft Cushioning:

The Fresh Foam 1080v13 introduces the Fresh Foam X compound, which offers runners a softer, more responsive cushioning experience. This innovative material also reduces the overall shoe weight, allowing athletes to go the extra mile with ease. With increased midsole stack heights, runners can enjoy superior cushioning that lets them run longer and more comfortably.



Improved Fit with Versatile Wearability:

The Fresh Foam 1080v13 comes equipped with a brand-new engineered mesh upper that offers all-day versatility and breathability. Reflective details ensure visibility during low-light runs, while the shoe's structured fit provides enhanced stability and support.



New Balance's commitment to excellence in running shines through in the Fresh Foam 1080v13. As a trusted brand with a storied history, New Balance continues to lead the way in creating footwear that empowers athletes to achieve their goals.



"The Fresh Foam 1080v13 is more than just a running shoe; it's a testament to our dedication to innovation and a reflection of our deep-running heritage," said Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager Middle East, Africa & India at New Balance. "We believe it will redefine the running experience for athletes and runners everywhere, helping them achieve their personal bests."



The Fresh Foam 1080v13, is now available at select New Balance retailers.





