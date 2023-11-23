OIC Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijan On Restoration Of Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. OIC Secretary
General Hissein Brahim Taha has congratulated Azerbaijan on the
restoration of sovereignty, Trend reports.
Taha made the remark during his speech at the V Conference of
Ministers of Labor of the OIC member states held in Baku.
Mentioning the importance of the conference, the secretary
general noted that the event is a beneficial opportunity to review
cooperation within the OIC.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror
measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on
September 19-20, 2023.
As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The
armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the
Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of
Azerbaijan.
