Al Muraikhi Receives Phone Call From Hungary FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call yesterday from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary H E Peter Szijjarto.

The phone call discussed bilateral cooperation relations. During the call, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary expressed his country's appreciation to the State of Qatar for its role in reaching an agreement for a humanitarian pause and the exchange of hostages and detainees.