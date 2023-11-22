CTD's Blunder: Former Journalist Wrongly Included In Most Wanted List, Sparks Outcry

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rifaqatullah Razarwal

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released a list on Tuesday featuring over 150 most-wanted terrorists, including the name of former journalist Ehsan-ur-Rahman Dawar, spokesperson of the Disaster Management Authority for Tribal Districts. The bounty on the spokesperson's head has been set at Rs. one million.

However, the CTD mistakenly listed the name of Ehsanullah Khan instead of Ehsan ur Rehman Dawar. Ehsan-ur-Rehman clarified that while his name was incorrect in the shared list, his photo, ID card number, father's name, and address were accurately documented.

The released list has raised concerns among journalists and civil society, labeling it a serious error that could devastate the lives of innocent families. Ehsan-ur-Rahman Dawar, refuting any involvement in extremism, mentioned that he has been residing in Peshawar since 2011, and neither the court nor any police station has summoned him to date.

Expressing the shock of being labeled an extremist with a bounty of one million rupees on his head, Dawar stated,“This news has adversely affected my reputation globally.” He emphasized that if such accusations were true, he would have willingly visited the police station and attended court proceedings. However, no such legal issues have arisen for him or any family member.

Dawar, who has witnessed the severe toll of the war on terror in his region, authored a book in November 2021, delving into the cultural aspects of Waziristan and the damages wrought by terrorism. Following the inclusion of Dawar's name in the most-wanted terrorist list, there was a strong public and social outcry, raising questions about the CTD's actions. Concerns were voiced, emphasizing that such negligence could potentially devastate numerous families in the process.

In response, the CTD issued a statement last night, asserting that records indicated a case had been registered against Ehsanullah Khan at the Police Station CTD Bannu on May 5, 2019, for the attack on an army post in the Khar Kamar incident. The charges included Sections 302, and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The statement further disclosed that the DPO of North Waziristan recommended a reward of Rs 10 lakh on June 9, 2021, following Ehsanullah Khan's failure to appear in court.

However, discrepancies were noted in the declaration, as Ehsanullah Khan's name was mentioned instead of Ehsan-ur-Rehman. Analysts expressed concern over this error, particularly since the photo, address, and identity card number of Ehsan-ur-Rehman were correctly recorded.

Haq Nawaz Khan, a senior journalist associated with the Washington Post in Islamabad, highlighted that a person named Ehsanullah was indeed present during the Khar Kamar incident. However, his issues with security authorities were supposedly resolved through a Jirga. Khan criticized the CTD's research process, questioning the re-inclusion of Ehsanullah's name in the 'Most Wanted Terrorist List.' He underscored the injustice of including the journalist's name instead of the accused, raising concerns about the standards of research and institutional performance.

Nawaz emphasized,“The CTD list includes people whose deaths have already been officially announced. This shows how carelessly these institutions work.” Despite these concerns, the CTD maintains that a media campaign is underway to gather information on individuals involved in terrorism, particularly those with bounties on their heads.

Wajid Ali Afridi, a journalist from Charsadda, criticized the released pictures of journalists on the terrorist list, highlighting the organization's irresponsibility. He argued that such actions cast doubt on the legitimacy of all operations conducted by the institution. Afridi expressed growing suspicions about past actions, where individuals faced legal consequences after being listed. These incidents have contributed to a decline in public trust in these institutions.

Afridi called for transparency, urging officials to take comprehensive action against those responsible for this significant mistake. He emphasized the importance of thorough research, caution, and diligence within the institution's processes of punishment and reward. These measures, he believes, are crucial to safeguard the lives and property of innocent individuals from unwarranted harm.

The Khar Kamar incident, registered on May 26, 2019, resulted in 13 fatalities and 25 injuries. The First Information Report (FIR) named 9 individuals, including National Democratic Movement leader and former Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, former MNA Ali Wazir, and Dr. Gul Alam.

On October 14, 2020, the Anti-Terrorism Court of Bannu acquitted Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. Simultaneously, seven accused, including Ehsanullah, were declared absconders. It's noteworthy that in both the court case and the FIR, the accused is identified as Ehsanullah Khan, but crucial details such as paternity are absent from the official documents.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely those of the interviewees and may not represent the organization's official stance.