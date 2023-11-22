Restrictions Imposed On Import Of Animal Products From French Region To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In order to protect animals from infectious diseases, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (FSAA) implements appropriate measures in accordance with the epizootic situation in the world based on the data of the World Organization for Animal Health, FSAA's Department of Information Support and Innovative Solutions said, Trend reports.

"According to the official data of the World Organization for Animal Health, an epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been registered in the French region of Pays de la Loire, and an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been registered in the Brodsko-Posavska administrative-territorial unit of Croatia," the agency said.

To protect Azerbaijan's territory from the aforementioned infectious diseases, a temporary ban on the entry of all types of live ruminants from the Pays de la Loire region, as well as their genetic material, was enforced. Import of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, processed products containing poultry meat, all types of poultry products from enterprises located within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm where the disease outbreak occurred (except goods subjected to heat treatment ensuring avian influenza virus destruction), feed and feed additives for poultry (except feed and feed additives of plant origin received by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Azerbaijan).

In order to strengthen control measures, an appeal has been sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to take appropriate measures with respect to vehicles arriving from these administrative-territorial units or entering Azerbaijan in transit.

