Restrictions Imposed On Import Of Animal Products From French Region To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In order to
protect animals from infectious diseases, the Food Safety Agency of
Azerbaijan (FSAA) implements appropriate measures in accordance
with the epizootic situation in the world based on the data of the
World Organization for Animal Health, FSAA's Department of
Information Support and Innovative Solutions said, Trend reports.
"According to the official data of the World Organization for
Animal Health, an epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been registered
in the French region of Pays de la Loire, and an outbreak of highly
pathogenic avian influenza has been registered in the
Brodsko-Posavska administrative-territorial unit of Croatia," the
agency said.
To protect Azerbaijan's territory from the aforementioned
infectious diseases, a temporary ban on the entry of all types of
live ruminants from the Pays de la Loire region, as well as their
genetic material, was enforced. Import of live poultry and hatching
eggs, poultry meat, processed products containing poultry meat, all
types of poultry products from enterprises located within a
10-kilometer radius of the farm where the disease outbreak occurred
(except goods subjected to heat treatment ensuring avian influenza
virus destruction), feed and feed additives for poultry (except
feed and feed additives of plant origin received by the Ministry of
Agriculture and Food of Azerbaijan).
In order to strengthen control measures, an appeal has been sent
to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to take appropriate
measures with respect to vehicles arriving from these
administrative-territorial units or entering Azerbaijan in
transit.
