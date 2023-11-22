Birla Public School Hosts Carnatic Music Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School, Doha, Qatar, resounded with the rhythm of Carnatic music when Professor Karaikudi S. Subramanian visited the campus on November 20.

Professor Karaikudi S. Subramanian, a senior South Indian Classical musician and ethnomusicologist along with his two disciples, Mathuriga and Theruga strung the musical chords transporting the students and staff to a wonderful world of music and rhythm. Professor Karaikudi is a ninth generation veena player of the 2.5 century's old Karaikudi Veena Tradition and the developer of COMET (Correlated Objective Music Education and Training) pedagogic system of music learning.

Dr. KS Subramanian assumes a unique position as a performer and educator. He is an authentic representative of the ancient Carnatic music tradition who bridges the traditional and modern educational approaches for effective communication through music.

As an ethnomusicologist who examines music as a social process to understand what music is and means to its practitioners and audiences, he spoke on how music helped to be organised, disciplined and punctual in life.

Subramanian spoke on music helped enhance memory, comprehension and concentration in students. He stressed on how music could help improve communication skills. He engaged the students in a small activity to emphasis on the need to listen carefully and to show how music was beyond the barriers of language and as an international language in its own way, music was capable of conveying ideas and understanding emotions.

The Professor's visit was indeed a treat to the mind and the body. The school honoured the maestro with a memento which was presented by the Acting Principal Radhika Rele.

The programme was attended by the ICC Vice President by Subramanya Hebbagelu along with the staff and students. Birla Public School has always been unique by bringing in people from various walks of life to enhance the holistic growth and learning process of its students.