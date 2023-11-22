Energy Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings In Hungary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov had meetings with Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó and
Minister of Energy Csaba Lantos in Budapest.
According to Azernew , at the meeting with
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, satisfaction
was expressed with the outcome of the ministerial meeting on the
development and transfer of green energy, and the importance of
accelerating the processes related to the establishment of the
joint venture was noted.
It was emphasised that the transfer of a large amount of green
energy from Azerbaijan will play an important role in the
implementation of the "Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy
Corridor" as an effective project.
It was also noted that Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are interested
in the transmission of electricity from Central Asia to Europe
through this corridor. The strategic importance of the project was
assessed in terms of creating a bridge between Azerbaijan and the
European Union, including Hungary.
The importance of supplying Azerbaijani gas to the Hungarian
market was discussed at the meeting.
Prospects of gas supplies from Azerbaijan on a long-term basis,
as well as the development of cooperation with Hungarian companies
in oil and gas projects, were discussed.
The discussion of cooperation with Hungary in the field of
hydrocarbons and "green energy" continued at the meeting with
Energy Minister Csaba Lantos.
Views were exchanged on the expansion of relations with MOL and
MVM, as well as on the feasibility study (FS) process for the green
energy corridor project and the transmission of electricity to
Europe.
It was agreed that Hungary would provide pilot support for the
processes related to the European Association of Transmission
System Operators of Electricity (ENTSO-E) grid connection.
