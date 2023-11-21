Russian Mod Fails In Attempts To Recruit Former Wagner Fighters For Operations In Africa - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The public recruitment for the Russian "African Corps" indicates the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) attempts to directly recruit former Wagner PMC personnel for operations in Africa failed.

This is said in a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reportedly started public recruitment for the Russian“Africa Corps” aimed at subsuming Wagner Group operations in Africa after alleged failed MoD attempts to directly recruit former Wagner personnel. This is taking place amid the largely unsuccessful MoD's attempts to directly recruit former Wagner personnel for operations in Africa were.

It is noted that on Monday, November 20, a Russian milblogger posted an advertisement for contract service in the Russian“Africa Corps”. The milblogger claimed that the Russian MoD decided to form the Russian“Africa Corps” in Libya after Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov met with Libyan National Army Commander Marshal Khalifa Haftar, likely referencing their August 22 meeting.

According to the milblogger, the formation of the Russian“Africa Corps” in Libya is part of wider Russian-Libyan agreements established at the Moscow International Security Conference and Army-2023 Forum.

The milblogger claimed that the starting salary for“Africa Corps” personnel is 280,000 rubles (about $3,160), significantly higher than the salaries that the Russian MoD reportedly offered former Wagner fighters.

“The need to publicly advertise recruitment into the Russian“Africa Corps” supports the insider source's claim that the MoD's attempt to directly recruit former Wagner personnel for operations in Africa were largely unsuccessful,” the ISW experts believe.

As reported, in its investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia had replaced the Wagner PMC in Africa with two other PMCs.