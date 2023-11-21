-->


Türkiye's Vehicle Registrations Surge 80.4% In October


11/21/2023 3:12:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Road motor vehicle registrations in Türkiye soared 80.4% from a year ago in October, according to official figures released on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A total of 184,767 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

On a monthly basis, the figure decreased 7% from September.

As of the end of October, the number of road motor vehicles registered in Türkiye amounted to 28.37 million.

Motorcycles accounted for most new registrations – 44% – last month, followed by passenger cars at 40.9% and small trucks with 8.4%, according to TurkStat.

In terms of brands, Fiat led the pack with 13.1%, followed by Renault with 12.6%, Toyota 6.5%, Hyundai 5.6%, and Opel 5.2%.

In January-October, the number of registered vehicles in Türkiye surged 89% from a year earlier to hit 1.9 million.

