Türkiye's Vehicle Registrations Surge 80.4% In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Road motor vehicle registrations in Türkiye soared 80.4% from a
year ago in October, according to official figures released on
Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
A total of 184,767 first- and second-hand vehicles were
registered last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute data
showed.
On a monthly basis, the figure decreased 7% from September.
As of the end of October, the number of road motor vehicles
registered in Türkiye amounted to 28.37 million.
Motorcycles accounted for most new registrations – 44% – last
month, followed by passenger cars at 40.9% and small trucks with
8.4%, according to TurkStat.
In terms of brands, Fiat led the pack with 13.1%, followed by
Renault with 12.6%, Toyota 6.5%, Hyundai 5.6%, and Opel 5.2%.
In January-October, the number of registered vehicles in Türkiye
surged 89% from a year earlier to hit 1.9 million.
