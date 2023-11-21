Ukraine Ratifies Agreement With EU On Joint Development Of Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted a law on the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on participation in the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Holos Party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

He clarified that 332 MPs had voted for a respective bill, No. 0232 .

The signing of the agreement will allow Ukraine to join the program, which is aimed at building, developing, modernizing trans-European networks in the transport, energy and digital sectors and promoting cross-border cooperation in the field of renewable energy, taking into account long-term commitments to decarbonization and the goal of increasing European competitiveness.

Ukraine's participation in the CEF program is expected to attract EU funding to support the development of high-performance, sustainable and effectively interconnected trans-European networks in the fields of transport, energy and digital services.