PM Shmyhal: Ukraine Finalizing Package Of Laws To Start Pre-Accession Talks With EU

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The European Commission has recognized the immense progress of our European integration efforts. Its recommendations to open pre-accession negotiations are a landmark step, a logical continuation of the events that took place on Maidan 10 years ago. Ukraine is currently finalizing a package of laws that are a prerequisite for the start of the negotiation process,” Shmyhal wrote.

Additionally, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is considering the Government's draft laws on strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, on expanding the powers of the NACP, and the independence of the SAPO.

Parliament is also adopting two more European integration laws, on improving the mechanisms of inter-territorial and cross-border cooperation and on creating a system of minimum stocks of oil and oil products, Shmyhal noted.