Türkiye To Continue To Buy 4.4 Billion Cubic Meters Of LNG From Algeria Annually


11/21/2023 3:11:30 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Over the next three years, Türkiye will continue to buy 4.4 billion cubic meters of LNG from Algeria annually, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

“By signing an agreement between the Turkish oil and gas company Bota and the Algerian national oil and gas company Sonatrach, we have extended the bilateral LNG import agreements, which have been in place since 1988, for another three years. During this period, Türkiye will continue to purchase 4.4 billion cubic meters of LNG from Algeria annually,” he wrote on the social network X.

