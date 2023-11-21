Biomednewsbreaks SOHM, Inc. (SHMN) Launches Carlsbad-Based CDMO GMP Manufacturing Facility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California, to meet the growing demand for its products. The facility will handle orders that SOHM has received and expects to receive in the near future, while its main facility in downtown San Diego undergoes renovation to become fully operational.“I am very proud to launch this facility with our SOHM team members. This Carlsbad facility is conveniently located right at the mid-way between two importing commercial hubs: Los Angeles and San Diego. Our location on major land shipping routes will play an important role in maintaining our competitive pricing edge in material sourcing and final products to our clients. Many people do not know this, but Carlsbad is also the home to many biotech and pharma companies who routinely rely on CDMO operators like SOHM for their bio-manufacturing needs,” said SOHM COO Dr. David Aguilar.“In 12 months, our Carlsbad facility will be expecting to manufacture 70% Rx and 30% OTC (over-the-counter) products. This facility will be able to meet all of our short-term SOHM brand Rx topical and OTC product manufacturing with 100% allocated to manufacture for CDMO clients whose orders are now arriving for year-end 2023.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHMN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN