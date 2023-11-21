Drought Hit Helmand Kochies Call For Support

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Some Kochies living in southern Helmand province have been worried about upcoming winter and said due to recent droughts they had lost their livestock and now were unable to support their families.

Lal Khan, a Kochi man, who lives in the Sarkar locality on the outskirts of Lashkargah, said he relied on livestock farming but drought took everything from him and now he was worried how to support himself and family in the winter.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News:“We had a lot of animals, we used to meet all the needs of life in this way, but due to the recent droughts, our livestock has ended and now we are wondering how we will meet the expenses in the coming winter.”

We want the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and other supporting organisations to provide humanitarian support ahead of harsh winter.

Raz Khan, another Kochi man, said:“Due to recent droughts, we have sold our domestic animals and now we are working in the city or other areas, we do not have shelter, it is cold season, our children are sick.”

He said he had 500 sheep but due to the drought he sold all of them and now struggling with the life.

“I cannot support my family financial expenditures, every month I take loan from friends, now I am 2,000 afs loan to pay,” he said.

Sado, another Kochi man, said earlier he had cattle and traveled to different areas of the country during different seasons but this year he sold his cattle.

He said:“Kochies are not familiar with farming and other jobs, so now everyone is wondering how they will meet the expenses of their families in the coming winter.”

Sado said:“Government should pay attention to us, give us tents, what should we do, some people daily go for work, some begging, we have children to feed them.”

Nasruddin Khaksar, deputy head of the Kochi Affairs, said recent drought had left negative impact on living of Kochies and put them in deep troubles.

He said:“Efforts are underway to attract support for Kochies.”

He said according to a survey 72,000 Kochies families live in Helmand and they have problems in different areas.

nh

Hits: 17