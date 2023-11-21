Free Rides For Saudis To Flu Vaccination Centers

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Saudi Health partners with ride-share app CAREEM

Riyadh:

Saudi Health has partnered with Careem, a popular ride-share application, to transport individuals to vaccination centers for free in five major Saudi cities starting from November 19th until the 2nd of December.

According to Saudi Health, the vaccine is safe and effective. It reduces infections by more than 60% among the most vulnerable segments including chronic disease patients and those with weak immune systems, adults above the age of 50, children aged 6 months and above, pregnant women, obese individuals, and healthcare providers.

This partnership reflects Careem's commitment to social responsibility, which aims to impact society positively, providing reliable means of transportation to take the vaccine safely.