Stocks In Play

11/21/2023 - 9:55 AM EST - Chesswood Group Limited : Today announced that a dividend in an amount of one cent per share has been declared for the month of November, payable on December 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30. Chesswood Group Limited shares T.CHW are trading up $0.03 at $6.57.

