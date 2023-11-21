Gulf International Bank- Saudi Arabia Collaborates with Eayni Recycling Association Cooperative

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Al Khobar – 21 November 2023: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement appointing Eayni Recycling Association Cooperative to manage the recycling of the bank’s waste in line with GIB’s sustainability drive and effort to reduce and manage the environmental impact of its operations. Eayni will manage the bank’s recycling for its locations in Al Khobar, Riyadh and Jeddah. This includes the collection and recycling of all plastics, metal, and paper waste.



Eayni specialises in waste management under the supervision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and provides a broad range of recycling services.



GIB’s Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Mushari bin Faisal AlOtaibi, said: “We are delighted to announce this collaboration that further supports GIB’s efforts to be a responsible bank that adopts sustainable alternatives in its operations. This is achieved by working with and supporting local businesses that are providing critical climate-positive services, contributing to the realisation of national sustainability goals and objectives.”







MENAFN21112023003187001594ID1107465284