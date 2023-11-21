Capital Bank the Diamond Sponsor of the 7th Quality in Healthcare Conference and Exhibition

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank announced its diamond sponsorship for the Health Care Accreditation Council’s (HCAC) 7th Quality Health Care Conference and Exhibition, inaugurated by Minister of Health Dr. Feras Hawari representing His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The conference, themed “Globalization Toward Quality & Patient Safety: A Future Perspective” focused on prioritizing quality principles and safety for patients and healthcare workers in all aspects of healthcare operations and production.

Capital Bank's sponsorship of this seventh edition of this conference aligns with its strategic goals of supporting national sectors and institutions dedicated to enhancing and empowering the healthcare sector.

According to Samer Al-Aloul, the Acting CEO of Capital Bank, the bank’s continued support for this conference stems from their firm belief in assisting the healthcare sector, national institutions, and associations in fulfilling their missions effectively. Al-Aloul stressed that ensuring quality in healthcare is essential for delivering top-notch healthcare services to patients.

He also highlighted the conference's unique opportunity to exchange experiences and insights on global best practices in healthcare quality.

The two-day conference attracted numerous attendees and speakers from various countries and healthcare sectors, including over 600 participants ranging from administrators to service providers. The goal was to leverage global, regional, and local expertise to discuss the latest innovations in healthcare and their implementation in the local sector. The discussions also delved into topics such as digital health and artificial intelligence.





MENAFN21112023002739002747ID1107465276