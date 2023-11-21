Tavria Sector: Russians Reduce Number Of Assault Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have decreased the number of assault operations, according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops.

"The Russian occupants have reduced the number of assault operations, but continue to cynically ignore the laws and customs of warfare - they fired missiles from S-300 missile systems at a civilian medical facility in Donetsk region," he posted on Telegram.



According to the commander, the central city hospital in Selydove, Donetsk region, as well as the building of the Kotliarevska coal mine and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Tarnavskyi informed that over the past day, the enemy launched four missile attacks, 637 artillery strikes and conducted 29 combat clashes.

Eight Russian military equipment units, one ammo depot destroyed in Tavria sector

"The enemy's total losses amounted to 339 people. Five units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 AFV and 2 artillery systems," the commander added.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 21, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 319,820 Russian invaders, including 610 occupiers on November 20.

