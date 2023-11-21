Brush & Needles Harmonizes Art And Fashion With Miles Davis Jazz Music T-Shirts Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York City, November 21, 2023 - Today marks a significant crescendo in the world of fashion as Brush & Needles proudly unveils its latest creation, the Miles Davis Jazz Music T-shirts collection. Inspired by the words of Nina Simone – "Jazz is not just music, it's a way of life. It's a way of being, a way of thinking." – Brush & Needles brings forth a collection that transcends mere apparel, capturing the essence of jazz in every stitch.

A Symbiosis of Craft and Style

Brush & Needles is not just a fashion brand; it's a fusion of visual artistry and Italian tailoring. Just like the intricate harmony of jazz, our collection is a blend of different worlds that complement and enrich each other. The artists, wielding their brushes, join forces with expert tailors and their needles, presenting a symphony of passionate craftsmanship, attention to detail, and high quality.

Crafted in Italy: Where Fashion Excellence Resides

Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the meticulous craftsmanship of each Miles Davis Jazz Music T-shirt. Proudly Made In Italy, our apparel not only celebrates the rich heritage of Italian tailoring but also ensures the highest standards of quality. Using organic cotton and responsible materials, we uphold our dedication to sustainability, making each piece a testament to ethical fashion.

The Visionary Behind the Harmony

Brush & Needles was founded by Marketeer Peter Bierens in late 2018. With a deep love for fashion and craft running through his veins, Peter embarked on a journey to merge his passion for music with his expertise in fashion. A teenager of the '80s, Peter's love for jazz was sparked during his volunteer days at the Rotterdam jazz club Thelonious. "I absorbed everything I heard, and I put all my money into new records and CDs," he recalls. Today, Peter is living his dream, combining his true passions of music, art, and fashion through Brush & Needles.

The Visual Maestro: Easton Davy

The Miles Davis Jazz Music T-shirts collection features the mesmerizing artistry of visual genius Easton Davy. A top-notch American artist, Easton brings jazz to life with rich colors, sharp shapes, and a provocative style on various materials. His work pays homage to the history of jazz and serves as a visual celebration of the art form. With a palette inspired by his Caribbean heritage and a nod to the vintage art of Paul Colin, Easton's creations for Brush & Needles exude nostalgia and vibrancy.

A Journey Through Creativity: From Montrose to New York

Easton's creative journey, from drawing in Montrose, Pennsylvania, to immersing himself in the vibrant art scene of New York, reflects in his diverse and evocative works. His love for jazz blossomed in the '90s, and he became a familiar face at jazz festivals, even contributing to album covers for the legendary Blue Note label.

Experience the Jazz, Wear the Art

The Miles Davis Jazz Music T-shirts collection is more than apparel; it's a celebration of creativity, passion, and the timeless spirit of jazz. Join us in embracing the harmony of art and fashion.

Visit to explore the collection.

About Brush & Needles

Brush & Needles is a visionary fashion brand that seamlessly blends the worlds of art and style. Founded by Peter Bierens, the brand is a testament to the fusion of passion, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

