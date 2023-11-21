-->


Gaza Civilians Facing Immediate Risk Of Starvation: WFP


11/21/2023 7:31:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Abeer Etefa, senior spokesperson at the World Food Programme, says supplies of food and water“are practically non-existent” in Gaza.

“The situation is catastrophic,” she told Al Jazeera, noting that“only a fraction of what is needed” is entering through the Rafah crossing.

The official with the UN's food agency also warned that hunger is spreading fast, as local markets have shut down and farmers and fishermen have ceased activities.

“Civilians are facing the immediate risk of falling into starvation,” Etefa said.

