Sudan asks for immediate stoppage of UN task

(MENAFN) Sudan's military government has formally requested the immediate termination of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), citing the ongoing armed conflict between the national army and rival paramilitary forces that has gripped the nation since mid-April. The demand was conveyed in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and circulated to the Security Council, according to a report by Reuters on Friday.



Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali Sadeq emphasized in the letter, "The government of Sudan requested that the United Nations immediately terminate the UNITAMS mission. At the same time, we would like to assure you that the government of Sudan is committed to engaging constructively with the Security Council and the Secretariat."



This development comes in the aftermath of the resignation of the United Nations special envoy to Sudan and head of UNITAMS, Volker Perthes, in September. Perthes stepped down from his role more than three months after being expelled by Sudan's rulers, who accused him of partisanship in mediating political issues and aggravating tensions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.



The conflict in Sudan erupted in Khartoum on April 15, with violent clashes between the SAF and RSF, following weeks of rising tensions over a plan to integrate forces as part of the transition from military rule to civilian democracy. Both forces had jointly orchestrated a military coup in 2019, leading to the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir, who had held power for three decades.



The escalating tensions and the government's call for the immediate termination of the United Nations mission underscore the complexities and challenges surrounding the transition process in Sudan. The Security Council will likely face deliberations on the future course of action, balancing the government's request with the imperative of ensuring stability and peace in the troubled region. As the international community navigates the delicate situation in Sudan, the focus remains on finding diplomatic solutions to quell the violence and facilitate a constructive path forward for the nation.





MENAFN21112023000045015687ID1107464759