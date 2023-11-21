China Renews Yellow Alert For Cold Wave

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

BEIJING: China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and gales in some parts of the country.

From Tuesday to Friday, temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and in northern areas, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The forecast added that some areas in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the northeast of China could see temperature drops of more than 16 degrees Celsius.

Gales are expected to hit the aforementioned areas mainly from Wednesday to Friday, said the center.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue. Enditem