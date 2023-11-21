-->


Azerbaijan To Prepare Events On Declaring Shusha 'Cultural Capital Of Islamic World' - Decree


11/21/2023 5:23:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Events will be prepared to declare Azerbaijan's Shusha the 'Cultural Capital of the Islamic World' for 2024, Trend reports.

The relevant order was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

