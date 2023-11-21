Hospital Premises, Mine Damaged As Russians Launch Missile Strikes On Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 21, 2023, Russian troops launched four missile strikes on the Donetsk region, having caused casualties among civilians.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Klymenko, the first two missiles hit the territory of a hospital in the town of Selydove around 11:30 p.m. Two buildings of the health facility were damaged, and six civilians were reported injured.

More people might have been trapped under the rubble. Thus, search and rescue works continue, Klymenko noted.

Shortly afterwards, Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes on a mine. One worker was killed. Four buildings were reported damaged, as well as 19 transport vehicles and a power transmission line.

Thirty-nine miners were trapped underground. As of now, all of them have been rescued.

A reminder that, according to the data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians fired four S-300 guided missiles at the Donetsk direction last night.

