European Council President Makes Unannounced Visit To Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for an unannounced visit.

According to Ukrinform, Michel announced this on the social media platform X .

“Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Moldova's President Maia Sandu also arrived in Kyiv.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine congratulates Ukrainians on 10th anniversary of Dignity

On November 21, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom. It was established by a presidential decree of November 13, 2014 in honor of the beginning on this day of two significant events in recent Ukrainian history - the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013.

Photo: @CharlesMichel