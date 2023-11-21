France Destabilises Not Only Its Past And Present Colonies But Also South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “France destabilises not only its past and present colonies but
also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist
tendencies and separatists,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
said while addressing the participants of the international
conference on“Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development”
held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted:“By arming Armenia, it implements a
militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and
prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region. At the
same time, France abuses its status as a permanent member of the UN
Security Council to carry out its biased and prejudiced policy,
engages in geopolitical intrigues in various regions, and tries to
use Western organisations as a means of pressure on other
states.”
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107463929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.