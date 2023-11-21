-->


France Destabilises Not Only Its Past And Present Colonies But Also South Caucasus


11/21/2023 5:23:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “France destabilises not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the participants of the international conference on“Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted:“By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region. At the same time, France abuses its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to carry out its biased and prejudiced policy, engages in geopolitical intrigues in various regions, and tries to use Western organisations as a means of pressure on other states.”

