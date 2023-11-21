US intelligence aircraft crashes into Hawaii coast

(MENAFN) In a dramatic incident on Monday afternoon, a United States Navy reconnaissance aircraft, identified as the P-8A Poseidon, crashed into the Pacific Ocean after a botched landing attempt at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii. According to Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez, the Poseidon overshot the runway at the Marine installation at Kaneohe Bay during its landing maneuver.



Miraculously, all nine crew members aboard the aircraft managed to make it back to shore safely, as reported by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Local media outlets shared striking photos and footage of the Poseidon floating in shallow waters in Kaneohe Bay, depicting the aftermath of the failed landing attempt.



Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, with military officials yet to provide information on the potential causes of the crash. Additionally, there is no official timeframe for the recovery of the aircraft from the sea. Meteorologist Thomas Vaughan from Honolulu's National Weather Service reported that visibility in the area was approximately 1 mile (1.6 KM), with cloudy and rainy conditions prevailing at the time of the incident.



The mishap adds to a series of recent incidents involving United States military aircraft. The Pentagon has faced challenges, including fatal helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky, leading to a temporary grounding of Army flights earlier this year. Another helicopter wreck, involving an Apache gunship, occurred in Alaska in February, resulting in injuries and material damage but no fatalities. Furthermore, an unspecified United States aircraft crashed into the eastern Mediterranean during a training mission earlier this month.



The crash off the Hawaii coast raises questions about the safety and operational protocols of United States military aircraft and prompts further scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding the recent string of mishaps. As investigations unfold, concerns about the overall state of military aviation and the need for enhanced safety measures are likely to come to the forefront.





