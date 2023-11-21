Arab Union Of Land Transport Board Of Directors Meeting Opens In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Meeting of the 70th round of the Board of Directors of the Arab Union of Land Transport opened in Doha yesterday, hosted by Mowasalat (Karwa), and patronised by Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, who is the president of the 36th Session of the Council of Arab Transport Ministers.

Chairman of the AULT's Board of Directors Eng. Khaled A. Al Hogail, Secretary-General Malek Haddad, and members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting. AULT is a pan-Arab organisation comprising largest Arab passenger and cargo transportation companies.

In his remarks, Minister of Transport stressed on the importance of supporting common Arab action to further develop the transportation industry, aiming to achieve sustainable development and pan-Arab economic growth.

He wished for a successful meeting, wrapping up with outcomes that can further enhance public-private sector cooperation in transportation and mobility, thereby reflecting positively on the smooth exchange of goods and enhancing pan-Arab trade.

He pointed out to the efforts of the ministries and relevant entities of all Arab countries to develop the sector. The Minister also said he emphasised to the Arab transportation ministers, during the 36th Session of Council of Arab Transport Ministers in Alexandria last month, the importance of addressing and resolving all the challenges that the transportation sector and AULT encounter.

The meeting discussed key projects of land transportation at the regional and pan-Arab levels, including supporting the AULT's plans and projects that aim to establish a database for ground safety in the Arab countries and the plans of upskilling the drivers through participating in training courses on hazardous materials transportation in conjunction with the IRU.