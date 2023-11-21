A Fairytale Christmas Is Coming To Pacific Place! Experience A Magical Adventure Like No Other This Season

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 21 November 2023 - This Christmas season, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct are bringing some true holiday magic to town. From today to 2 January 2024, the city's must-go shopping mall and the adjacent charming precinct will transform into a winter wonderland filled with Santa Claus, fairies, forest creatures, gift workshops, and shopping rewards! To bring this enchanting setting to life, Pacific Place has collaborated with acclaimed Korean illustrator Minji Kim. Known for her whimsical watercolour style, Kim's dreamy illustrations of captivating fairies and forest creatures seamlessly blend with the festive spirit of Christmas.





A Fairytale Christmas at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct



Step into a magical adventure upon arriving at the enchanting Fairy Light Forest , where a beautiful display glows with Christmas spirit around every corner, offering plenty of delightful surprises to discover as you explore!





Fairy Light Forest



Location: Garden Court, Level LG1



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Begin your journey at Fairy Light Forest filled with giant flowers, luminous mushrooms and welcoming forest animals. This enchanting entrance guides guests in to follow the dancing fairy lights towards Snowfall Hallow for a glittering lightshow performance.



Fairytale Lightshow



Time: Every hour from 12noon to 9pm

Christmas Wish Cavern



Location: Level L1 (near COS)

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Make your dreams come true at the Christmas Wish Cavern. As you meander through the lush gardens, you'll find an array of dancing fairies. Don't forget to share your wish, and let the fairies work their magic to make it real.

Santa's Grove



Location: Level L1 (near Lane Crawford)

Discover a gorgeous conservatory nestled within the wintery gardens. Surrounded by beautifully decorated Christmas trees, it creates a gorgeous backdrop for memorable photos!



Outside of the Grove, admire the fairies' incredible work – from the twinkling baubles to the sparkling tinsels that deck the halls.



Gifts of the Forest



Location: Level L1 (near I.T)

Head to Gifts of the Forest, a stunning workshop space decorated with Christmas trees, glittering lights and a giant wreath featuring a fairy. Help the woodland friends and fairies make presents for you and your loved ones. Sign up online for the festive workshops and head to the Gifts of the Forest area to get yourselves creative.

Fairy Lake



Location: Park Court, Level L1



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

This tranquil Fairy Lake promises plenty of calmness and peacefulness. Hop on a little boat and surround yourself by twinkling Christmas trees adorned with beautiful decorations.

Winter Wonder Gardens



Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

The magic continues as you follow the fairies to Starstreet Precinct. Here, you'll find glowing glasshouses filled with festive decorations and fairy dust in the heart of the city.



Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street, shoppers can step inside the glowing glasshouse and feel the festive spirit from every angle. This is also a great place to capture those holly, jolly Instagram pics!



On Wing Fung Street, admire the colourful giant flowers and dancing fairies from all corners.



As you stroll along the light-lined path between the glasshouses, feel the Christmas vibe shine.



Meet Santa Claus at Santa's Grove

Gifts of the Forest

Kids' Activation: The Quest of the Forest Fairies



A Fairytale Dance Performance

Live performance by

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

Date:

2, 9, 16, 23, 25, 26 December 2023

24 December 2023

Time:

3pm & 5pm

12:30pm & 1:20pm

Venue:

Garden Court, Level LG1

Park Court, Level L1



Meet Santa Claus at Santa's Grove and take a photo with the Christmas icon. You can cherish this magical moment forever by taking home a framed photo along with some sweet treats prepared by r é n, a social enterprise that supports disadvantaged young people in Hong Kong, and a GIF with Santa to share on social media.

Get creative with woodland friends by making enchanting gifts for your loved ones. Craft a traditional Fairy Wreath, Mushroom Terrarium or a gorgeous Snowdrop Lamp, you'll be bringing the magic home after these workshops.

Allow your little ones to unleash their creative minds with an immersive adventure. Follow the fairies and solve the secret riddles. Help change the season so all can enjoy a magical wintery Christmas.

To accentuate the spirit of Christmas, a series of performance will be taking place! Local dance group ChestRoll will bring the magical forest to life with dance shows surrounded by the fairies and lights at Garden Court.

On Christmas Eve, experience the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra festive music at Park Court.

Embrace the gifting season as a series of enchanting Christmas shopping rewards await at Pacific Place this Christmas! Treat loved ones and yourself to festive dining, gifts and more with the seasons benefits.

Earn additional Asia Miles when you shop with a Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard®️.

Online registration for Santa's Grove, Workshops, and Kids' Activation opens on 17 November 2023 at 11am. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds will be donated to "Operation Santa Claus" to spread holiday joy to those in need.

About Pacific Place: Located in the heart of Admiralty, Pacific Place is the destination for exceptional service and unique experiences. As a pioneer of innovative retail concepts in Hong Kong, Pacific Place continues to transform the retail scene by delighting visitors with an array of curated experiences through diversified offerings. Since its inception in 1988, Pacific Place has established itself as Hong Kong's premier lifestyle hub, a mixed-use development that continues to evolve and grow as the ultimate destination to shop, dine, work, stay, relax and play. It houses one of Hong Kong's largest collections of luxury brands and diverse dining offerings, making every visit a memorable one. In addition to being a prime transportation hub, Pacific Place is home to five Grade-A office towers, 268 serviced apartments, and four five-star hotels: The Conrad, Island Shangri-La, JW Marriott and The Upper House.

About Starstreet Precinct: Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.