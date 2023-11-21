Swiss Start-Up Destinus Enters Hypersonic Flight Race, Powered By Hydrogen

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) It's nearly 20 years since Concorde made its final commercial flight, ending the first era of supersonic travel. A Swiss start-up is part of a new generation of aviation pioneers trying to re-introduce high-speed travel using clean hydrogen. But the road ahead is long and expensive.

The goal is ambitious: to develop a 400-passenger hypersonic aircraft that can take you anywhere on earth within half a day.

“A direct flight from London to Sydney would take four hours, and we plan for this to happen in the 2040s,” says Martina Löfqvist, head of business development at the aerospace start-up Destinus.

Destinus was founded in 2021 in Payerne, western Switzerland, by Mikhail Kokorich, a Siberian-born physicist, inventor and entrepreneur. Kokorich moved to Switzerland and started Destinus after founding and then resigning from the aerospace company Momentus in the United States (see infobox).