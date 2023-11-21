IIT-Madras Launches India's First Incubators And Accelerators Information Portal

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 21 (KNN) The Centre for Research on Startups and Risk Financing (CREST) at IIT Madras launched Incubators And Accelerators Information Portal.

'Incubators', India's first information platform on incubators and accelerators contains comprehensive information on 920 incubators and accelerators.

The platform is developed in partnership with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated startup. Through this portal, Startup founders across the country can identify and shortlist startup incubators and accelarators.

Thillai Rajan, department of management studies, IIT Madras, who is the principal investigator of CREST Said,“It gives an exhaustive list of incubators in the country that startup founders can reach out to for incubation support. It also provides information on various parameters which helps startup founders identify incubators suited for their requirement.”

The Incubators platform has been developed using the latest technology tools to quickly analyse the incubator and accelerator landscape in India. It features intuitive filters on multiple incubator parameters to quickly identify the set of incubators that satisfy different criteria for shortlisting and a facility to bookmark shortlisted incubators for detailed assessment at a later stage.

“The growth of the Indian startup ecosystem depends on a strong incubator ecosystem. Research has shown that there is a direct correlation between startup formation and number of incubators. Recognizing this, various governments have focused on strengthening the incubation ecosystem in the country,” Telangana IT and industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

(KNN Bureau)