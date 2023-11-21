-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Embassy In Pakistan Participates In Charity Bazaar Held In Islamabad


11/21/2023 3:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan participated in the traditional charity bazaar organized by the Women's Association of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Azernews reports.

Embassies of a number of foreign countries in Pakistan and local companies participated in the event.

At the stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the participants were presented with various national meals, sweets, and souvenirs embodying Azerbaijani history and culture.

The First Lady of Pakistan, Samina Alvi, the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Gilani, and other officials visited the Azerbaijan stand and got acquainted with the samples of the Azerbaijani national cuisine, as well as the exhibition of souvenirs.

Funds obtained from the stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy at the charity market were transferred to the fund of the Women's Association.

MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107462726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search