Azerbaijani Embassy In Pakistan Participates In Charity Bazaar Held In Islamabad

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan participated in the
traditional charity bazaar organized by the Women's Association of
the Pakistani Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Azernews reports.
Embassies of a number of foreign countries in Pakistan and local
companies participated in the event.
At the stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the participants were
presented with various national meals, sweets, and souvenirs
embodying Azerbaijani history and culture.
The First Lady of Pakistan, Samina Alvi, the Pakistani Foreign
Minister, Jalil Abbas Gilani, and other officials visited the
Azerbaijan stand and got acquainted with the samples of the
Azerbaijani national cuisine, as well as the exhibition of
souvenirs.
Funds obtained from the stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy at the
charity market were transferred to the fund of the Women's
Association.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107462726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.