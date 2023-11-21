Two Killed In 44 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 44 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on November 20, killing two people and injuring three others.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 44 shelling attacks, having fired 211 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, AGS automatic grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.
Prokudin clarified that the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages.
"Two people were killed and three more were injured due to Russian aggression," he concluded.
