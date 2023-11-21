Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan, SPECA Countries Growing - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Trade turnover
between Azerbaijan and SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asia) countries is growing, Azerbaijan's Minister of
Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in
Baku, Trend reports.
"The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the SPECA countries
increased approximately 3.6 times and amounted to $1.3 billion in
2022. In the first nine months of this year, the trade turnover
reached $1.2 billion, representing a growth of about 16 percent
compared to the same period last year," he emphasized.
The minister noted that the increase in trade turnover is
another evidence of the potential for future cooperation.
"As we continue to deepen our trade relations with the
respective countries, we must also acknowledge the need to expand
connections and develop infrastructure. This includes simplifying
customs procedures, reducing trade barriers, demining, cross-border
transportation, and standardizing political procedures," he
added.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
