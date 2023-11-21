Large Amount Of Kazakhstan's State Budget Synchronizes With Sdgs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kazakhstan is
investing significant funds in a sustainable future; 80 percent of
the state budget of the country is synchronized with the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Vice Minister of Kazakhstan's
National Economy Abzal Abdikarimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ongoing SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.
Abdikarimov said Kazakhstan provides universal access to free
education and health care, as well as a new social code that
strengthens the protection of vulnerable groups.
"We must strengthen our international cooperation. Diversifying
climate resources, promoting trade, developing transport
infrastructure, as well as digitalization and green transformation,
are undoubtedly among the priorities of Kazakhstan's economic
policy," he said.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.