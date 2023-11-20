US Concludes Remarkable Dubai Airshow 2023 Participation With Key Strategic, Commercial Wins

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 4:45 PM

The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow has drawn to a close in the UAE after five busy days of networking, knowledge sharing, demonstration flights, and commercial deals. The event was held between November 13 to 17 at Dubai World Central airport, with an imposing display of 180 military and civil aircraft, 20 country pavilions, 1,400+ exhibitors, and over 300 speakers who addressed wide-ranging topics in aviation, space, defense, sustainability, and airspace security over nine conference tracks.

The US concluded its participation in the event with big strategic and commercial wins that deepen the country's stake in the region's stability and reflect closer ties with the UAE. Strategically, the US military's presence in the event sends a strong signal of US commitment to Middle East security and its seriousness about supporting regional partners in light of recent global developments.

On the commercial front, US companies had an excellent opportunity at Dubai Airshow 2023 to demonstrate the full weight of US technology and manufacturing capabilities. American giant Boeing secured a partnership agreement to support the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub with inspection drones, AR and VR systems, and predictive maintenance know-how.

Boeing's participation in Dubai Airshow 2023 also included a demonstration of its Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAAM) systems, unparalleled in the world, in a show of force for American technology. The demonstration included the AH-64 Apache helicopter, the world's most advanced and the backbone of the US helicopter fleet, in addition to the F-16EX Combat Fighter, lethal against evolving threats at an extended range, and the KC-46 Pegasus, which brings immense firepower, refueling capacity and advanced mission controls to air force fleets.