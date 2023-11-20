Totalenergies Hosts Workshop With Partners On Drilling Innovations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TotalEnergies recently concluded an interactive workshop, followed by deep dive sessions aimed at showcasing and discussing the latest innovations in P&A (plug and abandonment), Well Integrity & Slot Recovery technologies within the oil and gas sector.

Hosted at the TotalEnergies Research Center in Qatar, situated at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), the 2-day workshop and deep dive sessions were a step in fostering partnerships, knowledge sharing in line with the Company's TAMKEEN program, and promoting innovation in the industry.

Experts from TotalEnergies' OneTech headquarters in Pau and Copenhagen led the discussions, which highlighted the Company's commitment to reducing P&A costs and carbon footprint. A key focus was on the development and application of innovative, disruptive technologies, especially in the rigless domain.

“TotalEnergies continues to move towards its objective of maximizing the percentage of wells abandoned riglessly or, in other words, without deploying drilling rigs. This shift towards rigless technologies not only reduces operational complexity but also significantly cuts costs”, said Mansur Zhakupov, Managing Director TotalEnergies EP Qatar and Country Chair.

“Our aim is to revolutionize the way we approach oil and gas projects. The shift towards rigless technologies, in particular, represents a mix of efficiency and environmental responsibility. It's not just about being cost-effective; it's about shaping the future of the industry sustainably,” he continued.

Participants, including representatives from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG (formerly Qatargas), North Oil Company and Dolphin Energy Limited, delved deep into both rig-based and rigless technologies. These technologies include the TitanTorque Slot-Jet-Isolate, an explosives-free remedial technology, and the Owen Oil Tools Pulverizor, which enhances perforating techniques. The rigless technologies discussion spotlighted innovations such as the Cereus Ultrasonics Nusonix logging tool, Baker multi-physics logging tool, Wellstrøm and Isol8 alloy plugging tools and the Axter CL line removal tool. All of these technology projects have received significant support from TotalEnergies R&D.

TotalEnergies' workshop underscores the Company's forward-thinking approach to the industry's evolving needs, while actively exploring the most efficient and environmentally responsible methods for well management.

“This event not only emphasised the value of innovation but also showcased TotalEnergies' commitment to meeting regulatory standards, ensuring long-lasting solutions, and promoting collaboration within the sector”, added Yousef Al-Jaber, Vice President Innovation & Change Management at TotalEnergies EP Qatar, and Director of TotalEnergies Research Center, Qatar.