Al Shaqab Run Set To Unite Communities For Humanitarian Cause

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, announced the launch of Al Shaqab Runs, a series of events designed to encourage personal fitness goals and, equally importantly, to give back to the community.

Al Shaqab has announced that they are committed to using these events to support local charities and initiatives that align with the mission of health and wellness. The first event will be a Run for a cause,“Al Shaqab Run in Solidarity with Palestine”.

The Al Shaqab Run in Solidarity with Palestine is set to kick off on November 22 at 4:30 pm at the scenic Al Shaqab territory.

This inspiring event is designed to raise awareness of the humanitarian cause in Palestine and raise much-needed funds to support the people who have been enduring significant challenges for many years.

The Al Shaqab Run in Solidarity with Palestine is not just a run; it's a symbol of compassion, unity, and unwavering support for the people of Palestine who have persevered through numerous challenges for years.

Up to 500 participants can run different distances ranging from 1 km to 5 km at the event which will accommodate both Kids 6+ and Adults allowing them to choose the distance and enjoy. Registration can be done through Q Tickets.

The Run offers a unique opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together, participate, and contribute to a cause that transcends borders and backgrounds. It's a celebration of humanity and hope.

Money raised during this event will be directed to Qatar Charity to provide much-needed assistance to the people of Palestine. By participating in this event, you're directly contributing to initiatives that aim to alleviate the challenges faced by the Palestinian population.

Over the years, Al Shaqab has organised numerous successful events, ranging from equestrian competitions to community fitness challenges. The ultimate goal is to inspire everyone to embrace an active lifestyle and experience the transformative benefits of a healthier and happier life.

Al Shaqab invites the community join them in making a positive impact, spreading awareness, and providing support to the Palestinian people.