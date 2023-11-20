'Nas Daily' Signs Agreement With Sri Lanka Tourism

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Nov 20 (NewsWire) – Popular international vlogger 'Nas Daily' signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka's Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) today (Nov 20).

International vlogger 'Nas Daily' is currently in Sri Lanka on an invitation extended by the SLTPB.

Issuing a statement, the Tourism Ministry said the agreement signed with 'Nas Daily' is aimed at helping promote Sri Lanka Tourism.



Meanwhile, taking to 'X', Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando announced an agreement has been signed with 'Nas Daily' to produce three special videos promoting Sri Lanka Tourism.

Nuseir Yassin is an Israeli-Palestinian-Kittitian vlogger, known as 'Nas Daily', from the name used on his Facebook, TikTok and Instagram pages for his over 1,000 daily, one-minute-long videos.

He has previously produced three videos on Sri Lanka titled 'This is Made of Poop', 'My Biggest Money Mistake', and 'The Key Board Warrior'.

In 2020, 'Nas Daily' named Sri Lanka as 'The Most Generous Country During Covid', via a video produced of the same name.

